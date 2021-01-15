Democracies die when politicians spread disinformation, corrupt democratic norms and meddle in the election process. This is assured if “we the people” remain silent.

If you are alarmed that U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker voted to reject your vote, consider the following actions:

1. Contact his office and express your displeasure.

2. Open a conversation with local companies that contribute to his campaign and question if they endorse his antidemocratic tactics. A Google search will disclose local contributors.

Larry Reinking

Millersville