If you do not like the price of gasoline, here are some steps you can take to decrease the cost to you while at the same time reducing greenhouse gas emissions:

1. Drive a fuel-efficient vehicle. Several models are available that get somewhere near 50 mpg. My family has one that gets 50 mpg or more on highway driving and about 40 mpg around town.

2. Drive slower (which will also result in fewer accidents). I once owned a car that got 60 mpg at 60 mph and 73 mpg at 45 mph.

3. Do multiple errands in one trip.

4. Do not accelerate rapidly.

5. Use the U.S. Postal Service instead of FedEx or UPS.

6. Try to buy products that don’t require long-distance transport.

7. Instead of multiple garbage-service companies, use only one. I know one municipality that does that and owns the other utilities. The service results in lower costs and better service.

Willis Ratzlaff

Conestoga Township