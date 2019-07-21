I saw the July 14 Sunday LNP letter (“How do we stop junk mail?”) about unwanted mail. I thought your reader might like the following information:
The U.S. Postal Service is required to deliver mail that is postage paid and addressed to an addressee.
You may stop unsolicited mail by submitting a request online at dmachoice.org, TransUnion at optoutprescreen.com, or by calling 888-5-OPT-OUT (888-567-8688).
Consumers may only legally be sent two types of merchandise through the mail without consent or agreement:
— Free samples clearly and conspicuously marked as such.
— Merchandise mailed by a charitable organization that is soliciting contributions.
Note: In these two cases, you can consider the merchandise a gift. In all other situations, it’s illegal to send merchandise to someone, unless that person has previously purchased or requested it.
If you don’t wish to pay for unsolicited merchandise or make a donation to a charity sending such an item, you may do one of three things (in each case, by law, there’s no obligation to the sender):
If the mail piece was unopened, it may be marked “return to sender,” and the Postal Service will return it with no additional charge to the customer.
If the mail piece was opened and you don’t like what is found, it may be thrown away.
If the mail piece was opened and you like what is found, it may be kept for free. In this instance, “finders keepers” applies unconditionally.
Furthermore, it is illegal for a company that sends unordered merchandise to follow the mailing with a bill or dunning communication.
If you are aware of violations of the federal law prohibiting the mailing of unordered merchandise, or if you have personally had difficulty with such items — especially if statements were sent insisting on payment for the merchandise — the local postmaster or the nearest postal inspector should be contacted.
Karen Mazurkiewicz
Strategic communications
U.S. Postal Service