I am not an economist, so it has been a challenge for me to understand the scope of a $2 trillion stimulus. So I put together my own analysis on how this stimulus package would positively impact Lancaster County.

There are approximately 200,000 households in Lancaster County. Let’s assume 15% of households (30,000 households) will be over the thresholds and get no government check. And let’s assume 20% of households (40,000 households) are suffering unemployment. That leaves 130,000 households that most likely are employed and their earning situation hasn’t taken a big hit from the impact of COVID-19.

So if we assume most of the remaining 130,000 households get some amount of check from the government, that will fund millions of dollars to help to restart the economic cycle! So if you are a family that is getting the benefit of a government check and don’t “need it,” here is what I suggest.

Put the check aside, and as soon as businesses reopen, spend it! Take the family out for pizza, go out for breakfast, get your hair done, be a big tipper, etc. In that way, employees who will be brought back will have money to go out for pizza, go out for breakfast, get their hair done, etc. That is what the government wants us to do to jumpstart the cycle of economic growth. So spend it. All. In Lancaster County. (Amazon has plenty of business.)

Ted Mavraganis

East Hempfield Township