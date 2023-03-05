I guess you could say that I am a professional driver. I was a school bus driver for 15 years. I got my commercial driver’s license in 1987. I have never been in an automobile accident that I caused and I’ll be 69 years old this month.

I can be very critical of what I call aggressive or stupid drivers. There are smarter ways of driving your car, especially with the price of gas. Not only can one save on gas money, but you can save your car’s brakes, as well.

Don’t “horse” an engine. By this, I mean don’t floor the gas pedal. The other day I was driving on Route 222. As I made the left in Willow Street to continue north, someone passed me on my left. He floored it and sped up to — you guessed it! — a red light. Why would anyone put that kind of stress on their car to reach a red light?

Then we have the tailgater: the person who rides one car length behind you. I can see tailgaters approaching from my rearview mirror. They know they are driving faster than I am because they’re approaching my rear bumper! It doesn’t take a high IQ to figure out they are going to have to apply their brakes.

Another smart way to drive is to use a downhill’s kinetic energy to pick up speed. There’s no need to apply the gas pedal.

Thanks for indulging me. I can guarantee that you will save not only gas money but parts on your car! I am still driving my 2006 Toyota Matrix; it has just had the basic maintenance.

Eileen Pugliese

New Providence