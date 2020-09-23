Regarding Ruth Bader Ginsburg: May her memory be a blessing.

At this moment, it’s important to realize that Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell never intended for his “rule” to be fair and consistently applied. I am referring to his “rule” regarding Supreme Court vacancies arising during a presidential election year.

Further, the Republican leadership in Congress doesn’t care about our moral outrage. The GOP leadership sees an opportunity to get what it wants — the Supreme Court — and it will move on that opportunity like predators on wounded prey.

That is, unless the American people show we are anything but wounded.

There are two things, then. First, collapse any support McConnell might have in the Senate to move on a Supreme Court nominee before the election. We need to protest and call legislators in numbers that surpass those for this year’s Women’s March and the Black Lives Matter movement. The GOP is already on the defensive in this election. Are its members willing to further alienate voters? Will Republicans leave the campaign trail for Senate hearings in which they can only hope to be cast as craven and hypocritical? Remember that many of these senators agreed with and supported McConnell’s “rule” in 2016.

Second, for a senator from Kentucky who represents less than 1.5% of the U.S. population, McConnell exerts undue influence over the course of our national governance. It is time that we compel him to retire. Do all you can — donate all you can — to ensure that Democratic candidate Amy McGrath defeats him in November.

Ray Mount

Lititz