For the first time in the 12 years since I moved here, there is the realistic possibility of having two Democratic state House representatives from Lancaster County next year. I understand it may also be the first time in history that either Lancaster Township or Manheim Township sends a Democrat to Harrisburg. Because this primary is so important, and I want my voice to count, I even took pains to change my party registration.

In deciding whom to support in the primary, I placed a strong premium on candidates who, win or lose, will work hard to support their fellow party members and help them win in the fall.

These would be candidates who not only best reflect my worldview, but also build others up, not tear them down; offer mentorship, guidance and assistance, not attack and denigrate their fellow candidates; and always work to improve the common good, not just their own personal standing.

I also expect the ultimate winner to represent the entire community, not just those most like them; look out for the least of us and find common ground with everyone; and always be humble to criticism and open to new ideas.

I would use the same rubric for any office — for either party. It should be obvious to you which party I joined and whom I’m supporting. Now I encourage everyone to go vote!

Paula Koda

Lancaster Township