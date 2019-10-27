Most people approach a work zone and politely get in line in the lane that is not closed ahead in the sequence in which they arrive at the work zone. Others rush ahead in the lane that is closed ahead. Those polite folks view those who rush ahead as line-jumpers butting in line. Some move over to block the line-jumpers — a sort of admonishment to “get in line.” Those blocked resent this action. Tempers flare.
This all occurs because everyone knows which lane is closed, and react according to their perception of what is appropriate.
Here’s the simple solution: End both lanes. That is, structure the merge point so that the surviving lane is right down the middle, centered on the dotted line into a “cattle chute,” which can then move the traffic to the right or left as necessary in the actual construction area. Approach signs would say, “Both lanes open to merge.”
Additionally, there would be two arrows at the merge point, one on each side of the road pointing to the middle and flashing alternately. The effect of the alternating flashing arrows would be a visual instruction to “take your turn.”
Remember the whole problem arises because everyone knows which lane is closed ahead, but reacts differently. If neither lane is closed ahead, the choice of lane has no significance; both lanes will equally fill up, and both lanes will equally merge together into one centered lane. Zipper works!
Don McCann
Millersville