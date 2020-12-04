With the cold weather upon us please do the following for the welfare of animals.

If you have dogs outside please provide a solid shelter for them, meaning no loose boards, no holes and the shelter a bit off the ground. Put in either a safe heating system not close to their bodies, or pile it with straw with maybe a Mylar blanket under it. Make sure they are provided with water and good food. If it’s below freezing bring them inside your house or inside a barn, but make sure they’re out of the wind and cold. Dogs are not livestock; they’re companion animals, and service dogs, can be the eyes for the blind and help others with disabilities. Please treat them with kindness and give them positive attention.

Do not keep them in rabbit cages where they have no protection from the weather and the wire cuts into their feet. It’s inhumane. I’ve seen some cages that are as long as the dog’s body. That’s not humane. Also, dogs need attention. They need exercise. They like to play.

For the farm animals, livestock — if you’re going to keep them outside for whatever reason, provide them with some kind of shelter to get under. Give them at least a choice. They feel the cold like we do. Protect them! They work for you or provide for you. Please provide for them. Treat them humanely, and with kindness.

Martha Brown

East Lampeter Township