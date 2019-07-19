A June 12 New York Times report by Jeff Sommer claimed that “Social Security is facing its first real shortfall in decades.” The Social Security $2.9 trillion trust fund will run out in 2034 or 2035, it says, unless bipartisan action by Congress cuts benefits, the popular solution touted by people like John Cogan, senior fellow at the conservative Hoover Institution.
The report fails to mention that the funding gap comes from the need to pay off the massive debt-funded bailouts and economic stimulus caused by the Great Recession. The Treasury borrows from the Social Security trust fund, but must repay it eventually, which is where the shortfall originates.
The Social Security tax is paid by everyone up to a maximum of $132,900 in earned income. Thus it is a regressive tax, exempting wealthier earners above that cap. The Congressional Research Service found that eliminating the cap and maintaining the same maximum benefit would by itself eliminate 83% of the shortfall.
It sounds like a solution, or most of one. The New York Times writer fails even to suggest it. Must we suffer because others refuse to recognize the obvious?
Charles B. Lane
Lancaster Township