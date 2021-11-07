What happens when your family discusses politics? When our family gathered for a birthday celebration in September 2020, I attempted to start a conversation about the upcoming presidential election, but was told by my host that any discussion of politics was off-limits. Perhaps you have experienced something similar during a holiday or when your family political discussions turn into nasty arguments.

Yet, in my grandfather’s day, each family member could speak his mind at the dinner table by putting a napkin on his or her head. Others were then required to just listen, not interrupt and not argue. That way, family bonds were kept intact and each family member’s opinions and values were respected.

Today, we have become so polarized that our family bonds are being torn asunder. To bring back respectful and reflective family political discourse, our local Braver Angels Alliance offers a valuable workshop. We are recommending that you register to attend the Braver Angels national “Families and Politics” Zoom workshop from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, and agree to complete a 40-minute online session beforehand. So you won’t be out there on your own, we invite you to meet with others in a post-workshop Zoom event from 8:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. that same evening. Go to the Braver Angels Lancaster County Alliance page on Facebook to register for both.

Mary Theresa Webb

West Lampeter Township