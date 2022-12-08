There is a right way and a wrong way to stage an intervention to help someone who has a substance use disorder. Have a professional guide you through the process. Do not join together to put the person down; he or she may already be at their lowest point. Do not think you have all the right answers. Do not do any of the following: remove all support systems; notify everyone in the person’s contacts; create a wedge between the person and his or her children.

Do not repeat hearsay about the individual. If someone speaks negatively about the individual in your presence, simply say, “I really do not want to hear anything negative about this person. If you have evidence to back it up, I will listen. But I will listen to help, not to put the person down.”

Do not spread damaging remarks about the person. These bad remarks and false judgments not only affect the person with the addiction but that person’s immediate family members, who may live in the same community.

Linda Anderson

Pequea

Editor’s note: If you or someone you know is suffering from substance use disorder, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration hotline at 800-662-HELP (4357) for information about treatment resources. Calls are confidential. The hotline is staffed by trained professionals 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and is available in both English and Spanish. If someone has taken drugs and is unresponsive, call 911 immediately.