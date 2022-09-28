During this time of cultural celebration in this country, sadly we must turn our attention and our hearts toward our beloved sisters and brothers in the Caribbean.

Puerto Rico, especially, is still suffering from the effects of Hurricane Fiona. You can make a direct contribution by going to the websites of the following groups:

— Comedores Sociales de Puerto Rico/Food Kitchens of Puerto Rico: comedoressocialespr.org

— Hope Builders (for home repairs in Vieques): hopebuildersinc.org

— Together Puerto Rico: togetherpuertorico.com/donate-now

— And Fundación Comunitaria de Puerto Rico /Community Foundation of Puerto Rico (fcpr.org) is another organization that is doing amazing work right now and needs our help.

Janet Diaz

Councilwoman

City of Lancaster