Lancaster is blessed with many great places to eat anything from hamburgers to fillet. Many of these restaurants are struggling with their fixed expenses while their revenues have disappeared or been drastically reduced. If you have a place you really love, help flatten the cash-flow curve for them. Buy a gift certificate that you can use in the future when they are back on their feet. This will help them cover their rent and other bills now.

The risk, of course, is that a restaurant might not reopen and you will be out your investment. But if enough of us support these businesses, they might just survive, and we can look forward to many more great meals with them.

We don’t need a massive government program to make a difference locally. If you can, help your neighbor and invest in Lancaster.

Larry Rarig

West Lampeter Township