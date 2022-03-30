To be clear: This is my opinion on the invasion of Ukraine.

First, Ukraine must win by driving the Russian military out of its country, and we must provide it with every tool to do so, military and humanitarian. When Vladimir Putin’s army is defeated, we must keep up the pressure to prevent him from attempting such aggression again. Do not give him an “off-ramp.” China is watching.

The only reason Putin has succeeded so far is because he has nuclear weapons. This cannot stand. He must be disarmed, even if it takes crushing the Russian economy. If Putin can be removed from power (easier said than done), so much the better.

Nuclear deterrence has failed. Nuclear weapons provide cover for any tyrant who is willing to play chicken. Ultimately, autocracies must be forced to give up their nuclear arms, leaving only democracies with these last-ditch weapons.

The United Nations has proven to be feckless against tyrants because many of its member nations are autocracies. Ditch the United Nations. Instead, the world needs a strong military and economic alliance of democracies.

We need an economic divorce from autocracies such as Russia, China and North Korea. It was a mistaken idea (which I shared) to think that we could tame them by trading with them. They cannot survive without us.

This is a right-wing position. I have no idea where Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens live. It’s not the planet I inhabit.

Christopher Brooks

Lancaster