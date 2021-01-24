Over several days, I listened to Republican members of Congress warn that impeaching Donald Trump during the final days of his presidency would potentially stir up even greater violence.

Are these men and women blind to the fact that the country is already split and that calls already exist for more violence, irrespective of what happens with this impeachment trial?

Based on Trump’s repeated use of inflammatory rhetoric, we have no reason to believe he will turn down the heat now that he has left office. He will keep the pot boiling.

There are many steps that need to be taken to cool things down. One is to further taint the character and reputation of the man who speaks for those who want to weaken democracy. But another, more effective step, would be for those Congress members who believe they are representing their constituencies to use their political capital to stress the values of truth and democratic principles to their constituents.

Be leaders for democracy rather than followers for demagoguery.

Harley Barnes

Warwick Township