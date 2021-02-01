The writer of the Jan. 28 letter “Wants to hear from conservatives” asks what Republican voters prioritize for unifying the country.

In order to unify the country, we need to cease tearing it apart.

Things to stop:

— Cease shouting down or “deplatforming” persons one disagrees with.

— Cease demonizing those who disagree.

— Cease redefining words for political advantage.

— Cease yelling; it neither persuades nor informs.

— Cease excusing riots — anyone’s riot, regardless of the reason.

— Cease equating different end results with racism. In my view, many influences on end results have nothing to do with racism.

Things to do:

— Study logic so that one can make arguments with sound reasoning.

— Spend most of your efforts on the factors in your life over which you have the most control.

— Discuss first to understand and to be easily understood.

— Accept that one is not going to persuade the opponent every time.

— Pay much attention to the definition of the problem. Many useless discussions revolve around vague or self-contradictory problem statements.

— Realize that unity achieved by compelling opponents to speak your words is written with disappearing ink on tissue paper.

In addition to the guidelines on method, we should choose the objectives thoughtfully. Unity toward a harmful objective is not a virtue. Disunity when faced with a harmful objective is not a vice. The “war to end all wars” didn’t. Alcohol prohibition accomplished none of the advocates’ claims.

John W. deGroot III

Manheim Township