Once again, I learned through the news media that a bank robber escaped with his loot and was last seen entering Route 283 West (“Police: Robber assaults teller, steals money at bank,” Dec. 11 brief).
Couldn’t there be a method by which banks could halt the escape of a bank robber? Most banks have a 6-to-8-foot vestibule between the outside glass doors and the set of doors leading into the bank. Could banks nab their robbers if they were equipped to electronically lock both sets of doors?
When the robber is at the counter demanding cash, give him a nice stash and immediately, at the push of a button, lock the outside doors. With the push of another button a sign would drop, warning anyone approaching the bank that a “robbery is underway — stay clear.”
As soon as the robber has cleared the inside doors in his effort to flee, the push of another button would lock the inside doors. Both locks, especially the inside door locks, would need to be failsafe, and the persons responsible for pushing the buttons should be vetted as very “calm persons.”
Now the robber is trapped in the vestibule awaiting the arrival of police. Bank officials will likely laugh at this idea. But not the trapped robber, if this idea is feasible.
John R. Buckwalter
Manheim Township