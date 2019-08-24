We just found yet another dead hummingbird along our road with its swollen tongue extended.
The reason for the swollen tongue is a symptom of the bird eating nectar that had a mildew growing within.
Under normal conditions this mildew can develop in just four or five days, which means you should be taking your hummingbird feeders down for a thorough cleaning and fresh nectar that often. However, when we get into this excessive heat pattern, the mildew or mold can develop in as little as a day or two.
Most people with best intentions of feeding and watching our little friends are not aware of this problem. It only takes a very small amount of this mildew to cause the tongue swelling, and then the bird is doomed. Sometimes this also includes her young that may be in the nest.
A good alternative is to just pull the feeders in once the local flowers start blooming and replace them with a few native flower pots on the deck. The hummers get the nourishment and we still get the joy of watching them.
Frank Brown
Elizabeth Township