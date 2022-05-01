I read with interest the compelling argument of a recent letter that primary elections are really just intraparty affairs (“Primaries are for the parties,” April 17). If you’re not in a particular party, it’s really none of your business. That letter writer is exactly right.

Unfortunately, despite the fact that many states already have open primaries, we still seem to have no boon of quality elected officials across the country, belying my long-held contention that such a system would attract better candidates.

In today’s information/GoFundMe age, an individual seems to be no longer constrained by the need for party funding and logistical support. So the real answer may be to base the primary election only on position and make it easy for anyone who wants to run to do so. Systems like this are currently in place in four states, with the general election then limited to the top primary finishers, regardless of party.

If instituted in Pennsylvania, this system, combined with term limits and lowered compensation and perks, might attract more people of principle and fewer with career aspirations.

But since it’s unlikely that our entrenched legislators in Harrisburg would ever consider something like this, I’m also a practicing advocate of the idea that all citizens of Lancaster County register as Republicans. If everyone would join me in this, we might achieve meaningful participation in the current primary structure. And it would go a long way toward bringing some attractive alternatives to the parade of party hacks who are now automatically ordained in November.

David Bucher

Lititz