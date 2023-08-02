According to a recent e-newsletter from Republican state Sen. Scott Martin, there are “an estimated quarter-million children in failing schools across Pennsylvania.”

The Pennsylvania General Assembly must assume much of the responsibility for this disaster. I think that General Assembly members and LNP | LancasterOnline should be required, by law, to inform the taxpayers of exactly where those quarter-million students live and name the school districts.

Making these outlandish statements without any proof or rebuttal from the school districts is vindictive toward a region’s populace and organizations.

Increasing federal or state funding and adding more private, religious or “for-profit” schools do not solve the problem of an underfunded or mismanaged public school district. Using feedback from the individually targeted districts, pinpointing the problems and asking for solutions from local educators is the place to start a discussion. Then, and only then, should an additional allowance of taxpayer dollars be awarded to the public school district to solve the problems. We should not start competing schools.

These kinds of solutions are apparently rocket science in a state Capitol building full of overpaid, non-listening politicians and staffs.

Just look at the sloppily-enacted state Act 77, the voting-by-mail law. Or the state laws regarding fireworks and motorcyclists.

It’s time for term limits when elected officials ignore problems or voters and violate their constitutional obligations.

Roy Suter

West Hempfield Township