How times have changed [letter]

Mar 6, 2021

After 9/11, it was: "Continue with life as usual. To do otherwise would mean they won."With COVID-19, it's been: "Stay in your homes. Do not socialize in-person."When did Rosie the riveter become Rosie the recluse?

James BurkhartRapho Township