Thank you, LNP | LancasterOnline, for reinstating “How they voted.” Now, it is imperative for people to read that information.

Additionally, it is time to start printing how our local state legislators voted and the bills they pass.

In a quick review, I found that there were about 175 bills passed in the last state legislative session. But the average citizen seemingly doesn’t know what they were. In my review, it appeared that about 75% of the bills passed were amended laws, and 25% were new laws. That’s pretty sad for one of the largest legislative bodies in the country.

Going forward, please tell us what the new state laws are as they are passed and how our local legislators voted on them. People want to know, but garnering information is not easy. Help citizens make good voting decisions based on accurate data.

Victoria Swayne

Penn Township