It is past time for LNP | LancasterOnline to resume printing the “How they voted” article on Sundays. People need that information to make voting decisions for themselves. The websites with this content are a disaster.

Try looking at the Pennsylvania General Assembly daily updates (legis.state.pa.us) to understand why nothing gets done in Harrisburg.

Also, keep in mind that all potential legislation has to get through the “gatekeepers,” whether in Harrisburg or in U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s world.

We are told to vote, but there are too many erected barriers keeping citizens’ voices from being heard.

In concern,

Victoria Swayne

Penn Township