I would like to tell you this short historical account recently conveyed to me by one of my good Jewish friends. I was captivated by its message; even if told before, it bears repeating.

In June 1941, Adolf Hitler’s army began a rampage through Ukraine, razing towns, unleashing death squads and slaughtering Jews by the hundreds of thousands. In one village, four Jewish brothers enlisted in the military, said goodbye to their parents and walked off to fight the Nazis.

By the war’s end in 1945, only one of the brothers, Semyon, was still alive. He returned to find that the Nazis had torched his entire village, killing his parents. Semyon’s entire family was gone and his beloved Ukraine was in ruins. The Nazis had murdered between 1.2 million and 1.6 million Ukrainian Jews, entire families.

Surviving this terrible blow, Semyon managed to marry a fellow Ukrainian Jew, a woman who had survived and fled her city — a city in which the Nazis had killed 5,000 other Jews. Two years later they had a son, Oleksandr, keeping alive the family line the Nazis had brought to within a razor’s edge of extinction.

And 31 years after that, Oleksandr had his own little boy.

Oleksandr’s son was named Volodymyr Zelenskyy. His son is the current president of independent, democratic Ukraine. Today, Zelenskyy leads his outmanned, outgunned, ferociously defiant nation against the Russian onslaught. Zelenskyy — the survivor of survivors — summons the resilience and conviction of his ancestors.

This amazing man has now garnered the endless admiration of the entire democratic world. May his name be revered in every page of Ukraine’s history.

I must now abandon Russian President Vladimir Putin and his henchmen to God’s terrible judgment.

And I would commend President Zelenskyy and his heroes to God’s eternal mercy.

C.L. Ritchey

Manheim Township