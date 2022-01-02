It is apparent and well-documented that many Republican-controlled state legislatures are enacting a variety of new voting laws in order to suppress potential votes for Democrats in those states. Republicans seemingly know that if all eligible voters actually vote, their chances of winning elections are severely diminished.

It seems to me that Republicans are also now engaged in a type of suppression of their own voters, with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The overwhelming majority of COVID-19 admissions to intensive care units and deaths are among those who are not vaccinated. The majority of those who continue to refuse to be vaccinated are aligned with the Republican Party — some refusing vaccination purely for misguided political reasons or because they are anti-science and/or anti-government. Some of these individuals will die and never vote again.

The Republican Party is prematurely and permanently suppressing its own vote. That is the definition of insanity.

Jim Bishop

East Hempfield Township