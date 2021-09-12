The LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board asked for ideas on how to spend Lancaster County’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.

I believe these should be the core principles:

1. The money will be used to lift children from poverty, education being the key.

2. None of it will be used for administrative purposes. Volunteers from churches, education fields and local businesses (no government officials) will run the program and be responsible to a volunteer, unpaid oversight committee.

3. Invest half of the money for a high yield over 10 years, with the goal of establishing a fund to help with education after high school. These students must maintain their grades and stay out of trouble.

This way, I believe we wind up with a sustainable fund that continues to give.

Michael Mumma

West Lampeter Township