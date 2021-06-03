I’m glad I saw the comments of other protesters when they revealed how their children are being forced to wear masks in school even if they don’t believe in the need for wearing masks (“Protesters decry masks at Manheim Central,” May 18 LNP | LancasterOnline).

It got me to thinking about how my elementary school student has been treated.

Now, my student doesn’t seem to object much to the wearing of a mask, having accepted it as being for the common good. But he has objected for a long time to being forced to take math courses and creative writing classes at school, even though he does not believe that they will really help him individually in “the real world.”

I think most of his research has centered around not liking those subjects. Still, reading about how powerful those kinds of feelings are in schoolchildren — how he’s also been singled out for his beliefs and how parents have said publicly that “it’s affecting our children emotionally, spiritually, and physically” and “it’s going to start to contribute to some mental health issues” — really makes a person wonder.

Now that I’ve had time to think about it and can see how these parents seem to have researched more deeply than I have, I don’t believe I’m going to force my student to study those subjects that he feels so strongly about anymore. It’s just not fair to him to have to carry that burden.

I want to thank those courageous protesters for finally opening my eyes and giving me the courage to do something.

Stephen Musselman

East Lampeter Township