Paul Tillich was a chaplain in the Imperial German Army during World War I. As a German chaplain, he was shaped by his highly nationalistic denomination (Lutheran), which promoted a worldview that God would uphold and promote the German cause.

During this time, Tillich experienced the wartime death of a close friend and participated in the burial of several other soldiers. This caused him to have two nervous breakdowns.

His Christian nationalism was shattered when Germany lost the war, which provoked a crisis of faith. Tillich questioned his assumptions about God’s providence, which led to a complete overhaul of his theology.

Tillich moved to the United States before World War II and taught at three of our country’s most prestigious schools. Today, he remains one of the most influential Christian theologians of the 20th century.

Tillich was led astray by his youthful Christian nationalism. Christian nationalism wasn’t true for Tillich, it wasn’t true during World War I, and it’s not true today (regardless of nationality).

As George Santayana reminds us, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”

Haydn McLean

New Holland