Many species have come and gone in the long existence of this planet. Humans are just one of those many species. Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution is based on “natural selection,” which is the force that determines which species live and which species go extinct.

Whether we humans go extinct or not may depend on the choices we make to save ourselves and the planet. One of the choices involves using the advances of medical science to create medicines, such as vaccines, that keep us alive. Those who choose to get vaccinations increase their chances of survival, as opposed to those who do not.

Another choice that I believe will determine whether we go extinct or not is the type of energy we choose. The burning of fossil fuels is one choice, and clean energy, such as solar and wind, is another. I believe that one of those choices will cause mass extinction and one will not. Whether humans survive or not is entirely our choice. This is natural selection.

Jim Merrell-Thomas

East Lampeter Township