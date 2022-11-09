A long time ago, I wrote a letter to the Intelligencer Journal and it was actually published. It occurred to me that most folks may not realize how much life has changed. Hence, I decided to write this letter.

In 1945, 1946 and 1947, I was 9, 10 and 11 years old, and my sister was 3, 4 and 5 years old. This is what we did in December of those three years that could not happen today.

In December 1945, a 9-year-old boy took his 3-year-old sister from our house on the last block of South Ann Street to the corner of South Ann and Duke streets to get onto the bus. We rode on the bus to Penn Square. Then we walked into Watt & Shand, Hager’s, Garvin’s and two hardware stores for her to meet five Santa Clauses.

While in downtown Lancaster, we also visited the three five-and-dime stores. Then we walked up North Queen Street to the YMCA cafeteria and had lunch. After lunch, we walked back to Penn Square and got on the bus to ride home.

If that happened today, the police would probably put the parents in jail for “child neglect.’’ Aside from that, it just would not be safe today for two small children to travel alone into downtown Lancaster.

Lloyd K. Moseman II

Manheim Township