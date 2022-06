The profession of being a teacher embraces the skill and art of educating and inspiring our children. That is an arduous task that is performed exceptionally well on a daily basis by our teachers.

We have now been shown over and over that our schools are no longer safe havens. Are we now going to expect our teachers to be prepared to give up their lives as part of their job, in order to protect their students?

Enough is enough!

Cathleen Panus

East Petersburg