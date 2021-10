In 1787, the Constitutional Convention took place from May 4 to Sept. 27. Seventy delegates were appointed, though only 55 were present. All at no pay. This small number of members, in a short period of time, made the best constitution in the world.

In Pennsylvania, the General Assembly has 50 senators and 203 representatives for a total of 253. They meet year after year and we, the taxpayers, pay their salaries and expenses.

What do they accomplish?

Joseph DeFranco

Providence Township