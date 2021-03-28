An old saying goes: “If you tell the truth, you don’t have to remember anything.”

I will advance the thought by observing that one lie requires another, to cover its nefarious tracks.

Unless challenged by the truth, a falsehood can become malignant. At its extreme, a lie controls us, rather than we it. A lie bears the seed of its own madness.

Far saner is the simplicity of truth.

Most lies are washed away by the stream of time. Others, when driven by social grievance, enter into a dynamic process I shall term an accelerating digression from reality. The detachment becomes so great that you even believe the lie. In the manner of an addiction, a falsehood requires an additional lie, to rationalize its perpetuation.

A recent example of this pattern of detachment from reality comes from U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis. Accepting the unfounded allegation of a “stolen election,” Johnson read into the congressional record an article proposing that the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was instigated by anti-Trump partisans. The Big Lie compounds itself with a conspiracy theory.

A conspiracy theory, being ideologically self-contained, is not capable of self-correction. Politically, it closes down the democratic legislative process. What’s most destructive is that such detachment from reality creates a chronic paralysis of perception, one incapable of recognizing human plight.

I find an eerie likeness between Trumpism and 19th-century apocalypticism, each equipped with their own deep state and conspiracy, swamp and savior.

Eugene Clemens

Elizabethtown