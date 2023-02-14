Retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens opined that he favored the repeal of that “relic of the 18th century,” the Second Amendment, in a column for The New York Times published March 27, 2018.

How does Japan fare without the equivalent of a Second Amendment?

According to a July 8, 2022, article by NPR, the legal process to obtain a gun in Japan involves all of the following: join a hunting or shooting club; take a firearms class; pass a written exam, as well as a shooting-range test with at least 95% accuracy; get a doctor’s note stating mental fitness and no history of drug dependency; take a full-day course in how to safely fire and store a gun; complete a police interview explaining why you want a firearm; pass a rigorous background check in which police review your criminal record, employment history, financial status and relationships with family, friends and neighbors; apply for a gunpowder permit; obtain a certificate from a gun dealer describing the gun you want; buy a gun safe and ammunition locker that meet safety regulations; and then allow the police to inspect your gun storage area and conduct another background check.

If, after all that, a person in Japan is permitted to buy a gun, it must be registered with the police, with details provided on how the weapon and ammunition will be stored in separate, locked compartments. The police then inspect the gun annually and the owner must retake the class and a license renewal exam every three years.

In 2021, just one person was killed by a gun in Japan, according to the country’s National Police Agency.

Daniel Ebersole

Lancaster