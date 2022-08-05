Did any of these votes by Congressman Lloyd Smucker actually help you?

1. After the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, Smucker voted against certifying the votes of every Pennsylvania voter, seemingly because his choice for president did not win.

2. Smucker voted against placing a $35/month cap on the cost of insulin, essentially siding with the pharmaceutical lobby instead.

3. Smucker voted against legislation to address the supply of baby formula, turning a blind eye to parents desperate to feed their infants.

4. Smucker voted against the infrastructure bill that will improve roads and bridges and bring more safety and jobs to the 11th Congressional District.

5. Smucker has voted against virtually every gun safety background check bill, again turning a blind eye to parents who are now much more fearful when they drop off their children at school and wonder if they will ever see their children alive again.

But there is help on the way. Bob Hollister, a moderate Democrat, is running against Smucker for Congress. On each of these issues, Hollister would have voted the other way — thinking about you,rather than about himself.

As we approach the November election, I believe that you will be hearing much more from the Hollister campaign. It will deliver a “message to the middle” that I believe will resonate with voters on all sides.

Let’s hope that Smucker has the courage to come out of hiding to debate these issues with Hollister — a moderate, Democratic “bridge builder” with a message that you will be the center of, for a change!

Patrick Kameen

Mount Joy