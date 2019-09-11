Could someone tell me or explain why plastic straws and bags are getting into the ocean? It would seem to me that the trash either gets burned appropriately or buried in a landfill. If we would be dumping trash into the ocean or lakes, now that would be the real issue. Imagine the effects on the ocean environment, and not just from plastic. The oceans would rise just like placing stones in a glass of water — eventually it will overflow. Ocean life could be affected by bacteria within the garbage, etc., that is being dumped.
If the items are getting into the ocean from people littering, then the littering needs to be addressed. If other countries are dumping their trash into the ocean, then why would the United States eliminating these items help the environment?
Jay Hess
Mountville