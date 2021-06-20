Will history judge Jan. 6 as an insurrection? Well, that depends on who gets to write the history.

Let us remember the first disastrous and failed attempt of Germany’s Nazi Party to gain power: the 1923 Beer Hall Putsch.

But later, when the Nazis did come to power, the 1923 action was spun by them as an act of great courage.

In 2021, there remain a significant number of Americans who believe the falsehood that Donald Trump was robbed and that he is still the rightful president. There is even a crazy theory that he will be reinstated in August.

If, hypothetically, President Joe Biden’s policies bring us the frightful ruin predicted by some of Trump’s followers, they could be seen as prophets, paving the way for fascism here. Keep in mind that the definition of fascism is an alignment of business, church and state in which everyone marches as “good citizens” to one tune. Any objections are viewed as traitorous.

Look out the window. Do we not see some in U.S. business, church and state conspiring to keep us marching to one tune? Seemingly, martyrs are being made and innocent people are being harassed in the streets for being different — neighbor turning on neighbor.

We see the horrors of this across humanity, the Israel-Palestine strife being the most evident at this time.

Let us pray for rational minds to soon see the dangerous message of Jan. 6 and learn the lesson that we the people must stay true to justice.

JanStephen Cavanaugh

West Hempfield Township