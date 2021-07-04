Let me see if I understand this. The voters of Pennsylvania — the majority of whom are registered Democrats, of course — are so untrustworthy and so capable of perpetrating a massive fraud of illegal votes for any given election, that some members of the Legislature want to severely curtail the use of mail-in ballots and ballot drop-off boxes.

But when the Republicans in the Legislature want to enact something that they know the governor and the courts will oppose, then suddenly only the voters of Pennsylvania can be trusted to vote “the right way.” That way, the Republican-controlled Legislature can bypass the governor and the courts by enshrining whatever piece of legislation the GOP wants into the state constitution, via a single voting opportunity in a low-turnout election.

Have I got that right?

How do the voters of Pennsylvania not see through this duplicity?

Doris Russ

Salunga