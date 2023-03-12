I appreciate LNP | LancasterOnline’s letters to the editor page, since I don’t have the inclination to subject myself to watching Fox News. Thanks to letter writers who identify themselves with complaints about “left-leaning” LNP | LancasterOnline editors, I can read right-wing talking points, “both-sides-isms” and culture war distractions without having to pass through the looking glass into their news silo.

Recent events justify my skepticism about Fox News. The Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit has uncovered text messages that reveal what Fox anchors say and think after the camera is off.

Two examples: Sean Hannity didn’t believe “for one second” the claims about 2020 voting machine fraud. And Tucker Carlson demanded the firing of a Fox News reporter who tweeted “there is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.” Carlson feared that such fact-checking by his network would upset viewers. Fox News personalities thereby lied by omission during their interviews of the Big Lie promoters.

So, is there a Lancaster County angle to this story? I believe that the Fox News hypocrisy is instructive concerning Congressman Lloyd Smucker’s Jan. 7, 2021, speech objecting to the certification of Pennsylvania’s electoral votes for Joe Biden.

Public comments sometimes differ from private thoughts. Since Smucker accepted the validity of his own election, I believe this acceptance contradicted his public advocacy that “unlawful actions” by Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration and “partisan rulings” from Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court “caused millions of our state’s voters to question the election results.”

Like Fox News, was Smucker privately acknowledging that the election was fair and accurate? If so, I believe that our congressman is less honorable than private citizens who disrespect their viewers by placing ratings and profit above honesty.

David H. Burke

Drumore Township