To organizations that beg for money:
I was away for two weeks and when I checked my mail and took all the “free gifts” out of the envelopes sent by organizations begging for money, I realized that 98% of my mail — which filled up a garbage bag —\!q was junk mail.
This has been going on for years, and I’m finally fed up! The “free gifts,” such as return labels, pads of paper, greeting cards, T-shirts, blankets, key chains, pens, coins, stamps — who’s paying for it? The few people who respond by sending in money for these “free gifts” and “worthy” causes? Do they realize they are paying not only for their gift but for hundreds of others who don’t send in money?
All this is not to mention the papers and ink that are wasted (poor trees), the landfills that are polluted, the time wasted to process these letters, the cost of stamps, and then if you send in money, the thank-you letter you receive begging for more money. And how much money goes into the pockets of the CEOs or “volunteers”?
I’m on a fixed income. I give to my church and organizations that I know are legitimate, but I feel distraught, not to mention angry, at the amount of mail I throw away daily. The only one who can be happy about this is the U.S. Postal Service, which gets money for every wasted stamp.
How do we make this stop?
J.L. Cutler
Ephrata