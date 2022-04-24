Recently, it has become clear that there obviously are differences in what people think about abortion. Strong pro-life and pro-choice groups exist, especially in certain religions, subgroups of the population, and political parties and philosophies. As part of the debate, some states go so far as to protect the rights of rapists and incestuous family members over the rights of pregnant women.

In the process, many people seem to ignore what happens to children when they are born. What support is made available to caregivers regardless of their and their children’s race, ethnicity, immigration status and location? How do we offer an equal level of quality education, including early and strong preschool, regardless of where children live?

How can we be sure that each child has a “good father”? Should pro-life advocates commit themselves to adopt any child born under new restrictive abortion laws?

It is very clear that we need to protect the health and wellness of the mother. That should start with the continuation of centers to address maternity-related concerns, such as counseling, birth control, treatment of side effects, and the ultimate decisions related to saving the physical and psychological health and life of the would-be mother.

Laws recently passed by some states make logical provisions on this issue impossible. The elements of state and national governments, especially the courts, should make sure that supportive and fair provisions are put and kept in place.

Terry W. Blue

Manor Township