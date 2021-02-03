In then-President Donald Trump’s video that was released Jan. 7, he condemned his supporters who believed they were doing his bidding and put everything on the line for him the day before. He threatened them by saying they would pay for breaking the law. How do they feel about this? They’re now among the many before them who also got tickets to a ride under the Trump bus. Didn’t they realize this would happen when he incited them to riot on Jan. 6 while he was standing behind a very large bulletproof barrier and then disappeared from sight?

Fran Hirschman

Lititz