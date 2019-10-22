More than two months ago I read an article in the newspaper about finding money (“The law of found money,” Aug. 13). It said that a person should make an effort to find the owner, even if it is only a quarter.
What are we supposed to do? Should we go door to door and ask everyone if they lost any money? Odds are that anyone will claim that it belongs to them.
Am I supposed to find the owner of any penny I might find on the sidewalk?
I’m sure that the majority of people have found some money at one time or another.
So what will happen? Are all these people going to face prosecution?
Dora Catherson
Lancaster