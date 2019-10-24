With a single pull of the trigger, many lives are forever changed. The shooter, a juvenile, the victim’s family and the community (“Teenager charged in fatal shooting,” Oct. 11 LNP). Another senseless act of violence will haunt many for the rest of their lives.
This isn’t about gun control. What laws can be written to get the guns out of the hands of a 14-year-old? If they want a gun, they will somehow find them. All those who seek to destroy lives with gun violence will find a way to get those guns. And if not a gun, then a knife or some other object capable of killing another human being.
We have to ask ourselves how we got here. What is it that made a 14-year-old pull a trigger? Those are the issues we must wrestle with, and find solutions for before more lives are lost.
David W. Greiner
Lancaster