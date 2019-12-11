What happened to our country that truth and facts have become negotiable? When did facts become something we choose to believe or not? Why is this happening? Who has taken us down this path? Where do we go from here? How do we regain an acceptance of truth and fact?
Webster’s defines a fact as a thing that actually happened and truth as the body of real events. There are no such thing as alternative facts. Facts are real; alternatives are something one chooses to believe even in the face of falsehood.
Unfortunately, close to half of our fellow Americans have trouble accepting facts. For some it is hard to believe in facts and truth when the top official of our country continues to make up things or outright lie, day in and day out. Many of his followers believe or pretend to believe everything he says.
I implore all Americans to examine what is happening in our country. Have an open mind and consider the facts. Don’t criticize the media, which diligently try to report the facts. Just because you don’t like the facts you are hearing or reading doesn’t mean they aren’t the facts.
And, please, for the sake of our future and the field of science, look at and analyze the information you receive to determine its factual nature. Don’t be foolish and continue to believe in lies, myths and untruths, but instead rely on the facts in order to come to an intelligent conclusion.
Susan Hewes-Mendez
Lancaster