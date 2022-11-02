Boy! I can’t believe how seemingly simpleminded and tunnel-visioned supposedly educated people are if they think that President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, et al., are doing anything resembling a good job.

But, no, they want to focus on Jan. 6, 2021. Not on the months of cities across the country being wrecked. Not on the innocent members of law enforcement who’ve been slaughtered or the 13 service members (mostly Marines) killed in an attack in Afghanistan in August 2021.

Let’s forget about inhibiting our children’s right to an education. Not everyone wants to be a worthless bum and blame the world for their own indiscretions. Some want an education and to empower their own lives!

This country wasn’t started by cowards who feared their own shadow. They worked, sacrificed and died to make this country livable for generations to come.

They weren’t concerned with promiscuity. Or then murdering, as I view it, future generations in the womb. But some people today are worried about getting their feelings hurt and Jan. 6 and mean tweets.

Is anybody worried about nuclear war? Everyone was so sure that former President Donald Trump would start one. But now I believe that Biden is stirring the atomic pot. In my view, he couldn’t care less about us. Wake up! Nothing will matter once Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping or North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un decide to launch. We will all have to deal with the fallout. But Biden, Harris and all of your worthless politicians will be hidden and safe in a bunker. Then abortion will be a moot point because those of us who survive will be unable to reproduce. In my view, a blue vote means you’re OK with that!

Dean Hostetter

East Donegal Township