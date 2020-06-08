The only term that comes to mind when describing the coronavirus pandemic is “force majeure,” which is an old legal term business lawyers insert into contracts to protect clients from unforeseen disasters. The pandemic is an unforeseen disaster that has had a stilling effect on the ocean of American presidential campaign politics; it’s created an unique atmosphere in which few voters want to be politicized by the normal political campaign stunts. In the current political atmosphere, a voter will make a quiet decision when casting his or her vote.

Think of a quiet decision in politics as an internal balancing of the voter’s interest against his or her principles; the candidate’s character against candidate’s judgment; and current possibilities against current restraints.

A political decision made by reference to external influences like ideology, persuasion, marketing, debate, argument and propaganda is the opposite of the quiet internal political decision-making described above.

And because external influences are rooted in experience — an experience designed around the voter by political campaigns and not reason — they are favored by political operators. Creating a narrative story around the voter is a good example of how experience can be crafted to influence voters.

So if I’m right that voters this year will deploy a more logical approach — say, the kind of logic used when solving a technical problem for the first time — to voting, rather than voting through the kinds of experiences they might absorb from a political campaign, how will the candidates, given the current physical restrictions, reach voters?

Matt Atlee

Lancaster