The legal standard for much of the water in the Conestoga River is that it be “fishable and boat-able.” Over the past three years, I have seen people fishing and people boating in the area of Conestoga Pines Park, a Lancaster city park on the banks of the Conestoga, so the technical legal standards may have been achieved above the Lancaster city water supply intake. Beyond that, healthy populations of mayflies, crayfish and fingernail clams below the Lancaster city wastewater discharge area indicate the water there to be supporting a healthy range of pollution-sensitive aquatic life forms.
Yet we are told that the people of Lancaster County are a primary source of pollution in the Chesapeake Bay. Local farms and municipalities are increasingly targeted for prosecution and fines by various agencies and quasi-agencies. These regulatory prosecutions open the door to legal pollution damage claims.
Getting a legally recognized read on the quality of Conestoga River water discharged into the Susquehanna could be an important step in the process of protecting ourselves against improper legal claims. I invite LNP to consider expanded coverage of local surface water testing results to increase the general knowledge and interest in this matter.
Joe Heller
New Holland