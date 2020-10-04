Three articles in the Sept. 27 Sunday LNP grabbed my attention. First, the front-page headline warning of local unrest pending the results of the election (“Predicted winner: Chaos”).

Second, the op-ed by Rabbi Jack Paskoff on moving off partisan self-interest (“We must remedy imbalance of justice in this off-kilter time”).

Third, Jess King’s op-ed on healing the divide in Lancaster County (“A plea for Lancaster County residents to heal divides”).

There is a simple way to avoid unrest after the election and to begin healing the divide among neighbors. If every pastor of every church in Lancaster County for every Sunday before the election preached on the second Greatest Commandment —“Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself” — I think we could successfully survive any election result. It also would make living in Lancaster County a real joy! Isn’t that what the church should be about? Don’t miss this opportunity!

Robert R. Cooper

Millersville